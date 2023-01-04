Josh McDaniels on the Team's Approach to the Defense This Off-Season

There's no question that defense will be a high priority for the Las Vegas Raiders in this year's NFL Draft.

Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels said the approach to the positions that need to be addressed will start with off-season evaluations.

“I don't know that you ever go into it saying that two years from now or next spring. ... It's hard to put a timeline on that because every day you're going to try to make it better, whether you're coaching the players that are here to try to improve them positionally and individually, or you're trying to identify ways that you could improve the roster either from the bottom or from the top," McDaniels said in his Monday press conference. "The short answer is we want to try to improve it as much as we can every day, whether that's working here with the guys who are already on the team or identifying opportunities to improve it somewhere else. Look, every phase of the team is going to be addressed. That's what happens every year. So, defensively, do we have some things we want to try to improve? No question. Same thing offensively. There are definitely areas where we can improve and get better, and in the kicking game.

"There's no timeline on it. We're definitely not going to be patient in that regard. Those evaluations after the season will be very important to us. It'll kind of lay up a blueprint for, OK, what do we need to do with the guys who are coming back to make sure that they can take a step forward and improve. And then, what do we need to address somehow, someway relative to acquisitions in the off-season. And so, we'll be hard at work at that after this next game."

