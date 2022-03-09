Raiders Announce Additions to 2022 Coaching Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting a revamp throughout most of their coaching staff for the 2022 season.

Many of the new faces will be former acquaintances of Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels, who has built countless connections around the league in the span of his 16-year coaching career.

The Raiders announced the following additions to McDaniels' coaching staff on Monday:

Nine-year NFL coaching veteran Mick Lombardi will lead the Raiders' offense as the offensive coordinator. Lombardi will be joined by wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons, quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu, senior offensive assistant Jerry Schuplinksi, and offensive quality control coach Mitch Singler.

The defense will be led by defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who held the position while with the Miami Dolphins and during his second stint with the New York Giants. Graham will be joined by defensive backs coach Chris Ash, defensive quality control coach Matt Feeney, defensive line coach Frank Okam, linebackers coach Antonio Pierce, senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan, and defensive passing game coordinator Jason Simmons.

The special teams' members of the staff will consist of special teams coordinator Tom McMahon and assistant special teams coach Maurice Drayton.

The remaining staff members include director of football research and strategy Matt Sheldon, head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Niebel, and strength and conditioning assistants D'Anthony Batiste, Deuce Gruden, and Rick Slate.

Only six of the coaches listed are returning for the organization in the 2022 season.

