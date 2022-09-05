Josh McDaniels Comments on Waiving Alex Leatherwood

The departure of 2021 first-round pick offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood may have sounded like a surprise to some.

But with what head coach Josh McDaniels said earlier last week, it just wasn’t enough.

“We’ve talked about competition since we came here in every position group and trying to give every player an opportunity to earn his job, and to earn his role — whatever role that may be,” McDaniels said last Wednesday.

“Some are bigger than others. And we felt like we did that. We gave everybody an opportunity to go out there and play and really perform. So there’s a lot of tough decisions that you make across the roster. You hope you get them all right. We’re not perfect at that. So, hopefully, we did the best we could for our team and we tried to make the decisions we thought would help us going forward.”

Leatherwood wasn’t part of the future, at least in McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler’s viewpoints.

The Raiders waived Leatherwood but he was eventually picked up by the Chicago Bears.

“So, wish Alex nothing but the best,” McDaniels said. “He did everything he could here to try to earn his role here.”

