Las Vegas Raiders Look Disconnected on the Field

Frustration has hit another season-low for the Las Vegas Raiders.

After dropping the game to the Indianapolis Colts at home on Sunday, players are expressing their frustrations on the team’s commitment to win games.

"Just don't got enough guys that are fully bought into that right now. I think people like the idea, but when it's time to execute - it don't turn out that way," said Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams after the game.

While no one is pointing fingers at anybody just yet, the Silver and Black has shown inconsistent play on both sides of the ball.

Unproductive players have made them look disconnected from the team sport.

The offense has taken some time to move the ball downfield and put points on the board, while the defense has nearly allowed every team to score at least 20 points per game.

The Raiders allowed 415 total yards against the Colts on Sunday, and allowed running back Jonathan Taylor to have a feast on the run game, accumulating 147 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was benched earlier in the season, he found himself back in the starting lineup and ended up leading his team to a fourth-quarter comeback.

It is clear that this Raiders team is losing to stay on course and in result, having one of the most disappointing and self-inflicted seasons of all time.

The Raiders need the leadership to get this team together and salvage what they can and give players who are willing to put the team first a chance to play out the remainder of the season.

