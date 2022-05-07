McDaniels: “A Lot of Fun” Running Draft with College Roommate

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler go back a long way.

They were roommates back in college.

Just a week ago, they ran their first draft together.

“It was a lot of fun,” McDaniels said at the post-draft press conference. “There was one moment in particular that it was our first draft selection. I thought Dave was getting choked up on the phone when he was talking to Dillon. He was actually choking. He was having a hard time -- he had something in his throat.”

“But we had a lot of fun. We've tried to do this, though, I would say every day as much as we can with one another and with the people that are in the building,” McDaniels said. “I think people would tell you that that's kind of the atmosphere that we're trying to create here, and they do a great job of reciprocating it to us.”

McDaniels admitted that while there are plenty of serious moments in the office, they also enjoy having fun.

“We're not off-limits for the fun. But we've always enjoyed working together, and this was a new opportunity, a new challenge, a new event for us that we've never really experienced together in these positions,” McDaniels said. “We've experienced it together, just not doing it this way.”

The path of getting to the draft itself was fun for the pair as well.

“I would say we enjoyed the process leading up to this draft,’ McDaniels said. “We enjoy the people that we've worked with hand in hand to put this together, and then we enjoyed the last three days. I would say kind of -- these are special events regardless, and so for us to have an opportunity to share this is just one of hopefully many that we get to share together.

