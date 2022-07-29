McDaniels: Former USFL Players May Get a Shot at Final Roster

The impact of the revived United States Football League (USFL) is already being felt by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Silver and Black signed wide receiver Isaiah Zuber, who played for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers and cornerback Ike Brown, who played for the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers, during the spring.

The USFL, during the inaugural season, did what it was meant to do. A spring league, a de facto minor league where players can eventually make NFL rosters.

“I think it speaks to a lot of the, there's a lot of guys that continue to work hard and they want to achieve their dream of playing in the National Football League and creating a career for themselves,” Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said. “And there was a lot of good football played when you watched that league, and we're not the only team that has grabbed a few of those guys and tried to add them to our roster.”

The USFL season also provided Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler with plenty of footage to look over.

There definitely was some as Zuber led the USFL in all receivers with five touchdowns for the Gamblers.

“Dave and his crew have gone over every ounce of film that we could possibly look at this point, to try to make the best decisions going forward for our roster,” McDaniels said. “It may not be the last person that we add from that league, but those two guys definitely showed well for themselves.”

“Like I said, wherever we can get them if they fit what we're looking for and the type of team we're trying to build. It's a great opportunity for us to look at that stuff.”

Zuber and Brown will both get an opportunity to make the final roster for the Raiders.

