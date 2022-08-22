McDaniels is Gearing Up For Joint Practices With Former Team

The preseason for the Las Vegas Raiders is nearing its end, and that means Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is now just around the corner.

It seems only fitting that the Raiders final preseason week will wrap up against coach Josh McDaniels' former team, the New England Patriots, who will first be coming to town for a couple joint practices this week.

While the week is surely to be a nice reunion for McDaniels and the franchise he spent 13 years with as offensive coordinator, the head coach seemed primarily focused on how the joint practices can help better his Raiders team ahead of the regular season.

“These joint practices, they’re great opportunities for us to compete against somebody else," McDaniels said in a virtual press conference on Sunday. "I’m sure all of our guys are tired of doing one-on-ones against each other. They all know each other very well, they’ve seen the routes, they’ve seen the rushes, they’ve seen the pass protection sets, so they kind of know what to expect. So this is going to give our team an opportunity to compete against somebody new, to work our fundamentals and techniques against a different scheme.

"We’re not really gonna go through a big scouting report about like, ‘Here’s what we’re gonna do and here’s what we’re not gonna see.’ Whatever happens on the field happens. So it’s gonna test our ability on the field and solve problems without really a lot of preparation, which is a great opportunity for us to test where we are on that. It’s just to go out and really test where we’re at in terms of our ability overall as a unit to perform, whether it’s a special team unit, defensively, offensively, we’re gonna hit a lot of different situations in the next couple days here. Should be an opportunity for us to really improve our football team and that’s what we’re looking forward to doing.”

Las Vegas is set to take on New England at Allegiant Stadium at 5:15 PST on Friday. The game will be the last of the Raiders' four preseason contests.

