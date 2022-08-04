Skip to main content

McDaniels: Looking Forward to Working with Duron Harmon Again

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels previously spent time with safety Duron Harmon with the New England Patriots.

Let’s talk about safety Duron Harmon for a second.

Harmon has connections with Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels as he played for the New England Patriots from 2013 to 2019.

Albeit McDaniels didn’t directly oversee him since he was the offensive coordinator, he still left a lasting impression.

“First of all, Duron's a good player. He's played at a high level for a long time,” McDaniels said. “Been a very dependable guy does a tremendous job of preparing his body. And if you watch him go about his business, if I was a young player, I would really take note of the things he does.”

McDaniels specifically likes the commitment Harmon shows to the sport and his position and goes above and beyond.

“Whether it's in the cold tubs, or pre-practice, or post-practice, or extra meeting times, or the things he does to prepare himself to have a great day at work. Those rub off on everybody,” McDaniels said. “He's a good communicator, he's smart, he loves football, and he's a great teammate, and he's very unselfish.”

Harmon most recently played for the Atlanta Falcons, where he started in all 17 games and booked 64 tackles including 42 solo tackles, two interceptions and five passes defended.

“Just blessed that he's here with us looking forward to another season together.”

