Skip to main content

McDaniels on Rams' Game-Winning Drive Thursday Night

The Las Vegas Raiders allowed the Los Angeles Rams to march 98 yards and score the game-deciding touchdown in Thursday night's loss.

When Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole down the ball at the Los Angeles Rams' 2-yard line on Thursday night, the Raiders' six-point lead seemed all but safely in the bag.

Los Angeles was going to have to march 98 yards without any remaining timeouts in order to win the game, a scenario that nine out of 10 times would not be executed.

But the Rams did just that.

With less than 30 minutes remaining in the contest, the Raiders chose to defend in man coverage, as opposed to dropping back into a more prevent-style zone to do whatever was necessary to keep the ball from getting to the end zone.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"You have multiple choices there," Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels said in his Friday press conference. "And we chose to at least get tight to them and try to make completing the ball a little bit harder. I don't think we did a great job of executing maybe being on top of the player the way that we would like to. But again, we could always look back at that and choose something else and play a softer zone and give them opportunity to find some opportunity in some space. 

"And I know the time was a little bit of a factor; they still could've completed a ball and then clocked it and those kind of things. So hindsight is always 20/20. And I think, for us, the message is just going to be: whatever the call is, whenever we call zone, man, split safety, post safety, just try to execute it as best we can to try to deny opportunities like that."

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

USATSI_11895109_168390101_lowres
News

AFC West Week 14 Preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19589190_168390101_lowres
News

Could Josh McDaniels Last Just One Year?

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
USATSI_19589730_168390101_lowres
News

Derek Carr: Loss to Rams Came Down to Failure to Execute

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19429708_168390101_lowres (1)
News

McDaniels on Raiders' Failure to Finish Down the Stretch in Loss to Rams

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19590945_168390101_lowres
News

Recap from Raiders 17-16 loss

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Baker Mayfield vs Raiders
Game Day

Raiders Collapse in Surrendering Fourth Double-Digit Lead

By Tom LaMarre and Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Josh Jacobs vs Rams
Game Day

Instant Reaction: Las Vegas Raiders Beat Themselves

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_19429870_168390101_lowres
Game Day

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Game Updates

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. and Darin Alexander Baydoun