McDaniels on Rams' Game-Winning Drive Thursday Night

When Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole down the ball at the Los Angeles Rams' 2-yard line on Thursday night, the Raiders' six-point lead seemed all but safely in the bag.

Los Angeles was going to have to march 98 yards without any remaining timeouts in order to win the game, a scenario that nine out of 10 times would not be executed.

But the Rams did just that.

With less than 30 minutes remaining in the contest, the Raiders chose to defend in man coverage, as opposed to dropping back into a more prevent-style zone to do whatever was necessary to keep the ball from getting to the end zone.

"You have multiple choices there," Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels said in his Friday press conference. "And we chose to at least get tight to them and try to make completing the ball a little bit harder. I don't think we did a great job of executing maybe being on top of the player the way that we would like to. But again, we could always look back at that and choose something else and play a softer zone and give them opportunity to find some opportunity in some space.

"And I know the time was a little bit of a factor; they still could've completed a ball and then clocked it and those kind of things. So hindsight is always 20/20. And I think, for us, the message is just going to be: whatever the call is, whenever we call zone, man, split safety, post safety, just try to execute it as best we can to try to deny opportunities like that."

