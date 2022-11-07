McDaniels: 'National Football League is Unforgiving When You Let Up'

For the third time this season, the Las Vegas Raiders allowed the opponent to come back and win from a 17-point deficit in their 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

For Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, the solution is rather obvious: the team needs to learn to play a full game.

"It's not good enough," McDaniels said in his postgame press conference. "I know that. And so, we got to coach better in those situations. We got to avoid feeling like the situation is OK. I don't sense that our team relaxes when we have that situation, but obviously, that might be the wrong thing. We've played some stretches of football that are good, good enough to get ahead and produce a lead, but that's not what this league is about. This league is about playing the second half just as well as you played the first half and trying to win the game. So sometimes, lessons are learned the hard way, and obviously, we've had to swallow some difficult ones this year. But I have a lot of confidence and faith in the way that these guys will respond. They always do."

McDaniels said that given the loss, it does not feel like progress is being made towards executing through all four quarters.

"I think you earn the right to do that," McDaniels said. "I mean, we have to do it. This doesn't matter what I stand up here and talk about or what somebody else talks about. It's about actions. The National Football League is unforgiving when you let up and you don't finish games. The other team plays as hard as they possibly can, too, and they got a lot of good players and a lot of good coaches over there. And they earned the right to win today and we didn't."

