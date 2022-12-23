Josh McDaniels on Raiders' Recent Slate of Close Games

The last seven of the Las Vegas Raiders' contests have all ended within the margin of a touchdown.

If any team has had to learn how to win down the stretch this season, it's the Las Vegas Raiders.

Each one of the Raiders' past seven games have come down to the wire, none of which have been won by more than a touchdown.

Las Vegas has been on both sides of it, but one has to wonder if constantly having to battle until the very last second takes a toll on the team.

For Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels, the close games are neither frustrating nor encouraging.

"To me, I just think each game is its own entity," McDaniels said in his Wednesday press conference. "You've got to get ready to play it, coach it and adjust if you need to. I think that the nature of the league is that there are a lot of good players, a lot of good coaches who we get to compete against, and it's hard. I think the league has proven over and over and over and over and over again, it's very difficult to get away from people because there's a lot of parity. And that just speaks to the volume of good players and good coaches that there are in the league.

"You've just got to play 60 minutes, we obviously have learned that over and over again this year. And being ready to do that, and not assuming that you're going to go and get away from anybody. I think that's the way that you have to think nowadays. So I don't spend a whole lot of time being frustrated about it, I just think that's the nature of competing in the NFL today, and I would expect nothing different this weekend."

