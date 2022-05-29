Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels says offensive tackle Kolton Miller is a great leader with one of the best worth ethics.

There are always bound to be some leaders in the locker room.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels says tackle Kolton Miller is one of those leaders.

It starts with his work ethic.

“He’s one of our best workers, there's no doubt about it,” McDaniels said after OTAs. “And you can see why he has improved each year that he's been in the National Football League.”

“He puts a lot of time and effort into it in the facility. He works really hard in the weight room. He's in great condition. He studies hard. So, in order to be really good in this league, there's a lot of things you got to do well. And Kolton gives a great effort every day at everything that he's responsible for.”

McDaniels also said that Miller found areas where he was to improve and already working on improving those areas. Miller constantly wants to improve his craft.

“He’s got things we've identified already that he can improve on and he's working hard to try to do that, and we'll continue to work that way as we go into training camp,” McDaniels said. “But he's just got a great attitude, a great approach every day. He's got an improvement mindset each time he walks in the building.”

“He’s here early and he stays late, and in order to be really good football player in this league, you got to do some of those things. Kolton’s a great leader for us. Brings a lot of others along with him, which is great, and affects his teammates in a positive way.”

