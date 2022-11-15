Josh McDaniels: There's Never Time For Rebuilding

After the Las Vegas Raiders' end-of-season fight to make the playoffs last year amidst all the adversity the team had faced, it seemed things could only go up.

When Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was first brought on to the scene, franchise owner Mark Davis emphasized that the organization would be in a building mode as opposed to a rebuilding mode.

Despite a disappointing 2-7 record through 10 weeks, McDaniels said he believes that is still where the team is at.

"We are building. I never use the word 'rebuilding,' or anything like that," McDaniels said in his Monday press conference. "It's the National Football League, there's not five years to do that. So we know that. I think there's a process that we're trying to go through. Certainly, slower, and more painful than anybody wants it to be. We share the same sentiment, but it is what it is. When you go through change, there's some things that you're going to see initially, and there's some things that you're going to see over time. And when you have enough opportunity to make those evaluations and then try to get it right eventually, that's the opportunity that you're hoping for.

"We can control what we can control going forward. Like I said, I have no issue with where our effort is, or our intentions. Certainly, the results are not what anybody wants them to be. But we're going to continue to build and try to do the right thing as we evaluate it going forward. And that's all of us, I know that. I'm not going to stand up here and address that every single week. But we all know we're evaluated on what we do and it's a production-based business."

