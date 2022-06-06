McDaniels: Very Pleased with the Way Carr, Crosby is Leading

When trying to establish a new culture under a new head coach, the biggest leaders in the team must be willing to take it in.

In the case of the Las Vegas Raiders and head coach Josh McDaniels, the big leaders of the team, quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Maxx Crosby, have taken a new culture and ran straight forward with it.

“It's our idea of what to do, but ultimately the culture is going to be decided by the people who do that, who take it in and lead within their own part of the building, whether it's players in the locker room, coaches, the people at the top of their departments, they're the ones responsible,” McDaniels said after OTAs. “And so, we just want to come in and work hard. We want to try to put the team first and do our job and try to do everything we can to get better each day, and they're the ones that do all the hard work.”

McDaniels continued that he is “very pleased” with the way both Carr and Crosby are leading. He also recognized that they demand a lot out of themselves, which is a requirement if one is also going to require a lot out of others.

“Very pleased with the way that the guys are leading, the effort that they put in, the time that they put in, how much they demand of themselves, which I think you have to do before you can start pushing other people,” McDaniels said. “It just speaks for itself. And then there's a lot of players that are following the right people.”

“So, excited about this group. I'm pleased with what they're doing so far and still got a long way to go, and eager to see how that's going to turn out as we go through the rest of the spring.”

