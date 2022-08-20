McDaniels: We Are Still in “Competition Mode” For Starters

It’s NFL Preseason Week 3.

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the road against the Miami Dolphins today for another preseason matchup.

At this point in time, Raider Nation should expect the same. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels hasn’t determined his “starters” just yet.

“We haven't really said like, 'This group is the starters.' So, we're just kind of in a competition mode still, still got a lot of time left to sort things out in that regard,” McDaniels said. “We're going to try to do the same thing we did the first two, it's really use them to help us with some things we're trying to figure out. So in some cases, yes, some cases probably not, but that's probably where we're at right now."

The Silver and Black are still focusing on giving everybody a chance to play in different positions as another roster cut day is in the near future.

McDaniels is focused on giving players an opportunity in different positions.

"Well, I think you use everything as an entire body of work,” McDaniels said. “Some guys got more opportunities in the spring, whether that was availability of others or not. Some guys have had more opportunities in training camp practices. So we've kind of used the games as just another opportunity for those things to be kind of leveled off, give people opportunities to play with different combinations, put them in some different positions.”

So tonight’s game should be expected as another preseason game to test out players in different positions, in different situations.

“As you've seen, we've had a lot of people play in a lot of different spots, I would say across the ball,” McDaniels said. “So just using it as a - the four are just extra opportunities for us to do that. So again, we're trying to try to make sure we put them in the right spot so we can make a good decision, give them enough opportunities to earn the role that they're looking to earn on the team, and then hopefully we make a great decision at the end of camp."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1