Raiders Josh McDaniels: “You’d Love to Keep All of Them”

It was a solid preseason outing for the Las Vegas Raiders as they went undefeated, 4-0.

The players on their roster didn’t disappoint in the preseason finale against the New England Patriots.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recognized their efforts after the game.

"The locker room and the way they respond to one another, you saw a lot of energy out there tonight,” McDaniels said. “That's how they've practiced for us, that's how they've played. Our coaching staff has done a tremendous job. Dave [Zigeler]'s done a tremendous job of putting this group of people together. Our goal has been to try to learn how to finish games and win. These opportunities, you only have so many of them."

But now, McDaniels is looking forward to the regular season.

"Proud of our team that we were able to win four games," McDaniels said. "I know what they are, they're exhibition games, but they still matter in terms of the way you try to compete and play. I'm pleased with our effort and now I'm excited to get on to the regular season."

Before the regular season can get underway, final roster cuts have to be made.

It’s a tough process for McDaniels and Ziegler. McDaniels has acknowledged that and how every player contributes to the piece of the pie they call an NFL team.

"Not looking to cut anybody because like I said before, you'd love to keep all of them," McDaniels said. “The effort and the attitude and the work that they've all put in, I'm so appreciative of that. Our staff has done a tremendous job of developing these guys and we're going to keep as many as we can. That's what we're going to do. Those are tough decisions, tough conversations and our players understand that.”

The 53-man final roster cut comes around on Tuesday.

