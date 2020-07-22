Raiders Top-Five 2020 Opponents by Position: Wide Receivers

If you would like to know how the Raiders secondary will match up against elite wide receivers, you are lucky. This year the Silver and Black will go against the top five receivers who recorded for the most receiving yards last season.

As we continue to look into the Raiders matchups by position, we dig deep and rank the top five wide receivers the Raiders will face this year.

A year ago, the Raiders defense ranked 23rd with 2,681 yards and 21st with 17 touchdowns allowed by wide receivers.

The Raiders made sure to get help on defense—drafting corners Damon Arnette in the first-round, and Amik Robertson in the fourth-round.

The Raiders also brought in veteran help by signing free agents cornerback Prince Amukamara and safety Damarious Randall.

Not only will they face the top pass-catchers based on stats, but they will also meet five of the top ten graded receivers by PFF from a year ago.

In a pass driven league, quarterbacks and wide receivers stand out the most. With so many elite pass-catchers in the league, there can be a debate between who can be in the top five and who can sit at No.1.

Let's start it off

At No.5, Tampa Bay's Mike Evans. Evans has been an elite wideout since day one. Putting great numbers with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston, imagine what he's going to do with Tom Brady as his quarterback. PFF ranked him as the sixth-best wide receiver with an 85.7 offensive grade. The Raiders will have a handful when they host the Bucs on week 7.

At No.4, Bucs teammate Chris Godwin. Last season, PFF rated Godwin with the highest offensive grade by any wide receiver of 90.7. Godwin also came in second on the receiving grade with a score of 90.4. Godwin's ability to get open and be at the right spot at the right time will make things easier for Tom Brady. His 1,333 receiving yards last season came in third-most in the NFL. Week 7 seems to be a tough matchup for the Raiders as they face two elite wide receivers and elite tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Talking about elite players, at No.3, the Raiders will face divisional rival Chief's Tyreek Hill. An elite wide receiver with elite speed is always lethal against any defense. Facing the fastest wide receiver in the NFL twice a year helps the Raiders secondary. PFF graded Hill as the eighth-highest graded wide receiver of an 84.5. He may not be crafty on his route-running, but once he catches the ball, good luck finding him. Watch this matchup on week five and week 11.

Things start to get very difficult here, and there can be a debate about whether who is the better receiver.

At No. 2 is last year's NFL leading receiving Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints. His 1,725 receiving yards came first among all receivers and set an NFL record of 149 receptions in a single season. Drew Brees secret weapon doesn't seem to slow down any time soon. According to PFF, Thomas received the third-highest grade among receivers, 90.4, and first among receiving grades with a 90.7. Thomas will be the Raiders' real test at the beginning of the season as they host the Saints in their home-opener in week 2.

At No.1, is Falcons wide receiver, Julio Jones. What Jones has accomplished is extraordinary, and his Hall of Fame resume proves why he is ranked at the top of the list. Last season, Jones came in second in receiving yards with 1,394 and recorded six touchdowns. He has been Matt Ryan's safety blanket for so many years, and as he may be criticized by many for not having that many touchdowns, Jones proves he can move an offense downfield by carrying his team on his own. PFF graded Jones as the second-highest offensive grade among receivers, 90.6. The Raiders will visit Jones in Atlanta in week 12. Having played Thomas early in the season should help the defense go against another elite receiver in the middle of the season.

Other notable receivers who did not cut the list include Bills' Stefon Diggs, Browns' Odell Beckham Jr., and Chargers' Keenan Allen.

