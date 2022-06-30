Former Patriot Julian Edelman Ranks Adams No. 1 Wide Receiver

Sports analysts and experts can give you some of the best and most accurate information there is, but there's something to be said about the opinion of a true player.

They experience the game first-hand. They see the greatness of the game's best up close and they certainly know it when they see it.

Like so many have said this off-season, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman ranked new Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams as his top wideout in the NFL during his participation on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast.

"I like Adams," Edelman said when he was asked to list his top-3 receivers in the league. "I like him because he's quicker than what you think. He can run by you and he can create separation. He has great catch radius. He can play inside, you can play him anywhere. And we saw that throughout the Packers last year, last couple of years. So his versatility, his size, his quickness -- he's not the fastest guy, but he's never not open."

Edelman played his entire 11-season career as a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, eight of which were under Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels, who served as New England's offensive coordinator at the time. Together, the two went to four Super Bowls which resulted in three titles.

The former Patriots star listed Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers as his No. 2 and reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams as his No. 3.

Adams' Green Bay Packers and Edelman's Patriots faced off only twice in Edelman's career.

The most recent meeting was in Week 9 of the 2018 season when New England bested Green Bay, 31-17. Edelman had 71 yards on six receptions, while Adams posted only 40 yards on six receptions.

The better performance of Adams was his first game against the Patriots in his rookie season in 2014, when he registered 121 yards on six receptions in Green Bay's 26-21 victory. Edelman recorded 48 yards on seven catches.

Adams has yet to prove he can put up big numbers without one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Aaron Rodgers, but it's been shown that great receivers can thrive with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

