Raiders' Final Game of the Season Moved to Saturday

The Las Vegas Raiders will conclude their season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 7.

The Las Vegas Raiders' season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs has now been moved to Saturday, Jan. 7, the league announced Sunday.

The match-up is set for 1:30 p.m. PST/4:30 p.m. PST. It will be available to watch on ESPN and ABC.

With its loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Las Vegas was officially eliminated from playoff contention. Kansas City, meanwhile, has locked up the AFC West for the seventh season in a row and currently holds the best record in the league and will be looking to clinch the No. 1 seed.

The division rivals last met on Thursday, Oct. 10, when the Raiders failed to execute on the final drive of the game, ultimately falling just short, 30-29.

Since then, Kansas City has won nine of its last 11 contest, including its last four.

Las Vegas, on the other hand, has gone 5-6, with its last nine match-ups having come down to one possession.

The Silver and Black will be led by quarterback Jarrett Stidham this time around, who threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start in Sunday's loss.

The Chiefs continue to have the best offense in the league, leading the NFL in total offense and passing offense.

The club has reached the AFC championship game the last four seasons and is looking like it could very well be on its way to what would be its fifth-straight.

The Raiders, meanwhile, will now miss the postseason for the fifth time in the last seven years despite being led by the league's leading rusher, Josh Jacobs, and a top-three leading receiver in Davante Adams.

Kansas City swept the season series between the two clubs last season.

