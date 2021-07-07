Raiders Roster Evaluation: Parker Ehinger

Guard Parker Ehinger gives the Las Vegas Raiders another experienced backup to potentially plug into their offensive line.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into training camp.

The reconstruction of the Raiders offensive line has been well documented across the entire NFL offseason.

Trading in their previously established veterans for new, younger faces at spots like center, guard, and right tackle, the Raiders are committed to a youth movement across their O-line.

That doesn't mean there isn't room for experienced backups, and Parker Ehinger is just one of several with a shot to make the Raiders roster.

A fourth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ehinger ended up staying in Kansas City for only two seasons. He was active for six combined games in 2016 and 2017, starting five of them.

Ehringer was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 but didn't end up playing one game for them, was active for two games in 2019 for the Baltimore Ravens, and hasn't played in a game since.

He hasn't played enough snaps to qualify for an official ranking from Pro Football Focus, but in two of the three years he played, had grades of 65 or better.

That's somewhere around the average for guards in the league, providing the case that Ehinger could give you competent play if needed.

If he can show that in training camp, he could end up being one of the first guards off the bench for the Silver and Black.

