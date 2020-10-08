Previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Defense

When the Las Vegas Raiders go up against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, much will be made about the Raiders' ailing defense having to go up against Kansas City’s championship offense.

Looking at th Chiefs' 4-0 start though, it hasn’t just been their great offense that’s driven them.

So far, Kansas City’s defense has also looked the part of a true difference- making unit.

Continually improving from when they were ranked 24th or worse in the NFL in both points and yards allowed in 2018, the Chiefs actually finished seventh last year in points allowed.

This year they are currently second in the league, allowing only 17.5 points per game.

The main catalyst for this has been their stingy pass defense, where they rank in the top five for yards and touchdowns allowed.

With pass rushers like Chris Jones and Frank Clark, the Chiefs have racked up the fifth-most sacks in the league with 12.

Their back end has also done well in recording five interceptions, including three in their last game against the New England Patriots.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu put that game away with a pick-six in the middle of the fourth quarter.

His dynamic play has helped transform Kansas City’s defense after he was signed during the 2019 offseason.

The Chiefs do still though rank more in the middle of the pack when it comes to yards allowed at 14th. That comes from them having so far one of the worst rushing defenses in the league.

Kansas City ranks 25th or worse when it comes to opponent attempts, yards and yards per attempt in their first four games.

It could be the one silver lining that leads the Raiders to look to get Josh Jacobs going again.

After all, if they can run the ball effectively, that should translate into the Chiefs offense not having as many possessions.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: Las Vegas Raiders +11.5

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1