Recap From Raiders 48-9 Loss to Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders laid the biggest egg imaginable in getting blown out again by the Kansas City Chiefs, 48-9.

When the Las Vegas Raiders decided to pump themselves up on the Kansas City Chiefs logo midfield before the game, they were probably thinking it would fuel them to a fast start.

Instead, they learned just how much karma can come around to bite you in the form of running back Josh Jacobs fumbling the ball on the first play of the game and having it be returned for a touchdown.

It set the tone for what was an absolute drubbing done by the Chiefs, even more, dominant than their 41-14 win over the Raiders from earlier in the season.

It can't seem to be much worse than being down 35-3 at halftime, than committing three first-half turnovers and racking up penalties.

The Raiders quite frankly looked like a team that didn't belong on the same field, despite being in a position where they are fighting for their playoff lives.

The offense continued to look inept, with no running game whatsoever and quarterback Derek Carr never in a position to make any big plays.

The Chiefs' defense swarmed them the entire game, continuing the winning trend that Kansas City has found the last six games.

Defensively for the Raiders, they didn't act as if they learned much from how the Chiefs exploited them in November.

Patrick Mahomes was nearly perfect on the day, completing 20-of-24 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns, averaging over 10 yards per attempt.

The Chiefs rushed for almost 100 more yards on the day than the Raiders, able to get whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted it.

It's a result that illustrates just how far apart the talent level is for the Raiders compared to the Chiefs.

Even if it doesn't mathematically eliminate the Raiders from the playoffs, a loss like that can't shake the feeling that this season might already be over for the Silver and Black.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin