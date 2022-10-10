Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders were able to get their first victory last week, but it will be another challenge altogether to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Monday night.

The Raiders (1-3) can't afford to be anywhere else than at their best against the Chiefs (3-1), and we have the keys to how they can get that much-needed victory.

It's time for Derek Carr's breakout game

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr isn't the reason the Raiders have only one win so far this season, but he hasn't been at his best, either.

Carr is top-10 in the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns, but his completion percentage and QB rating are the currently the worst Carr has recorded since 2017.

As of yet, Carr hasn't found his efficiency in head coach Josh McDaniels' offense, and the Raiders will need him to achieve that in their game against the Chiefs.

If history is any indication, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have the opportunity to make plenty of plays himself.

The Raiders need Carr to be able to step up to the challenge and have his best game in order for the Raiders offense to keep up with the Chiefs.

Can the Raiders defense take advantage if the Chiefs go into a lull offensively?

The Chiefs have had the chance to show off a refined offense this season, but they don't seem to be above going into slumps.

We saw that in the Chiefs' only loss to the Indianapolis Colts, when they couldn't run the ball and committed multiple turnovers.

If the Chiefs start to play sloppy football and go through a stretch where they can't generate positive plays consistently, the Raiders defense needs to do its part in getting off the field or getting a big turnover and not giving the Chiefs extra opportunities.

Final score predictions

With wide receiver Hunter Renfrow returning, the Raiders have the offensive firepower to have a chance if the game becomes a shootout.

The question remains, though, if the Raiders defense can make the key stops necessary to give them a chance to win.

They haven't been able to consistently do that yet, and with the game being in Kansas City, the odds aren't in the Raiders' favor for it to happen this week.

Final score: Chiefs 34, Raiders 24

