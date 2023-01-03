Where Tickets Prices Stand For Raiders-Chiefs Season Finale

SI Tickets has prices for the Las Vegas Raiders' final game of the season starting at $221.

It's been far from the season Raider Nation expected for its beloved Silver and Black.

All that's left for the club now, though, is to go out with a bang over one of the AFC's best teams, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Don't miss the last chance to see the Las Vegas Raiders in action this weekend when they and Kansas City square off in one of the league's biggest rivalries.

Here's where SI Tickets' prices stand for Saturday's match-up at Allegiant Stadium:

400s Level Seating

SI Tickets has prices for the 400s level seating ranging from $221 to $748.

300s Level Seating

Seating prices for the 300s level are starting at $249 and are going as high as $830.

200s Level Seating

SI Tickets has prices for this level starting at $293 with a ceiling of $872.

100s Level Seating

Prices for this level are ranging from $338 to $4,959.

Saturday's game is set for 1:30 p.m. PST/4:30 p.m. EST.

