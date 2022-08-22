Keelan Cole Isn't Going Away

It was here not that long ago at Raider Maven that we wrote on how Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins looked like the favorite for the Raiders No.3 receiver spot.

That status hasn't necessary changed, but It's becoming clear that the Raiders may have as many as four wideouts who are all capable of making plays.

That's in large part due to the performance of veteran receiver Keelan Cole, who has made plays in all three of the Raiders preseason games.

Cole is coming off arguably his best game so far, with three receptions for 44 yards, including this highlight:

That's the third 20-plus yard catch Cole has had this preseason, showing both an ability to get deep and be able to make plays after the catch.

It's not that Cole is just coming out of the woodwork either, as he's shown the ability to at least be an effective receiver dating back to 2017.

That was Cole's rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he lead the team in receiving yards on their way to the AFC Championship game.

Cole averaged 17.8 yards per catch, which was the second-best mark in the league in 2017.

He's played the role as an explosive, big-play threat in an offense that didn't offer hm near the talent around him that the Raiders can provide.

The fact he's been able to succeed with the Raiders backup quarterbacks should give optimism to the potential he could have with Derek Carr.

Cole would receive favorable coverage surround by the likes of receivers Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.

Even with all of those Pro Bowlers, Carr has made it a point to spread the ball around, meaning there should be opportunities for receivers down the roster.

Cole, and Hollins for that matter, could be those surprise playmakers that can get free for a big play when the defense overcommits to other targets.

Having that element adds to what should already be one of the most dangerous attacks in the entire NFL.

It's the standard the Raiders now operate at, and for Cole to make it, it'll be because he's a player capable of living up to that standard.

