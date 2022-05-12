Raiders Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Keelan Cole

The Las Vegas Raiders overhaul continues to go on.

The team hasn’t slowed down on signing key free agents to their reloaded roster.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders are signing veteran free agent wide receiver Keelan Cole to a one-year deal.

The former Jacksonville Jaguar and New York Jet will go to Las Vegas to compete against an already loaded wide receiver group.

Cole enters his sixth NFL season and first with the Raiders, after being signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in 2017.

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Jags, Cole spent last season playing for the Jets.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound wide receiver played in 15 games with 11 starts for the Jets, recording 28 receptions for 449 yards and one touchdown.

In his five-year career, Cole has appeared in 79 career games with 34 starts, totaling 187 receptions for 2,691 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He set career highs in receptions (55) and receiving touchdowns (five) in 2020, while his career-high 748 receiving yards in 2017 were the most by an undrafted rookie in Jaguars’ franchise history.

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Cole was a three-year starter (2013-16) at Division II Kentucky Wesleyan College, where he appeared in 32 career games and compiled 205 receptions for 4,303 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Cole becomes the fourth veteran wide receiver to sign with Las Vegas this offseason.

He joins Davante Adams, Demarcus Robinson and Mack Hollins as the reloaded receivers group that already included returning wide receivers Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow.

Adams joined the Raiders through a blockbuster trade that sent away the Raiders first and second round picks in this year’s NFL Draft, while Robinson and Hollins respectively signed as free agents this offseason.

While the Raiders did not draft a wide receiver this year, there is still plenty of depth and competition heading into training camps.

We will see how many of the receivers will stay on the roster as the team goes through camps.

In the corresponding move, the Raiders have released quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

Gilbert may have been the first piece to go as the Raiders made a trade for Patriots backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham on Thursday.

