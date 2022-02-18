Raiders Draft Prospect: Kenneth Walker III

The former Michigan State Spartan stuffed the stat sheet in 2021 and is arguably the best running back in the entire draft.

On the surface, running back isn't a great need for the Las Vegas Raiders. Having a Pro Bowl running back in Josh Jacobs helps with that.

Jacobs is only two years away, at most, from free agency, and the Raiders could decide to invest in a cheaper backup this offseason.

That could lead them to looking at the position at some point during the 2022 NFL Draft, and that route could lead to Kenneth Walker III.

Originally playing at Wake Forest, Walker starred last season at Michigan State, leading the Big Ten in rushing.

Walker finished with 1,646 yards rushing, 18 touchdowns and averaged over six yards a carry on his way to being named the 2021 Walter Camp Player of the Year.

There arguably isn't a more balanced back in this draft than Walker, who's equally capable of churning out tough runs as he is to burst through the hole for a big gain.

Walker has the quickness and agility to make multiple defenders miss on a play, evidenced by breaking 20 tackles in a single game last season against the Miami Hurricanes.

In addition, Walker has the vision to be able to always hit the right hole, patient in letting the blocks develop in front of him and knowing how to set up defenders and bounce to the open lane.

The only real knocks is that he wasn't asked to run a full route tree at MSU and his pass blocking needs refinement.

Other than that, Walker is the type of talent who can come in right away and have the potential to be a three-down back for any offense.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin