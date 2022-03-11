Former Raider Khalil Mack Returning to AFC West

Defensive end Khalil Mack will be heading to the Los Angeles Chargers in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

Six-time Pro-Bowl defensive end Khalil Mack will now be playing the team that faced him twice a year.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers are finalizing a trade that will send Mack to L.A. in exchange for the Chargers' 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

The trade will send the Hall of Fame All-2010 Team member back to the AFC West, where his NFL journey began.

Mack was drafted fifth overall by the Raiders in the 2014 NFL Draft, has played against the Raiders only twice since the franchise traded him to Chicago in 2018.

The star defensive end received three of his Pro Bowl selections and two of his three First-Team Associated Press All-Pro honors during his time with the Raiders.

In the 2016 season, Mack won AP Defensive Player of the Year with the organization.

The 31-year-old comes to the Chargers off of what was the most unfortunate season of his NFL career. Mack missed the last 10 games of his tenure with the Bears due to a foot injury. His last win as an active participant with the organization happened to be Chicago's Week 5 victory over Las Vegas.

The win was arguably his best performance of the season, as he recorded a sack and a season-high eight tackles.

The Chicago-L.A. trade adds to what has already been a wild week for the AFC West. With quarterback Russell Wilson coming to the Denver Broncos and Mack heading to what is already a tough Chargers team, the battle for next season's division title just got much more interesting.

