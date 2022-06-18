Former Raider Khalil Mack Speaks on Facing Las Vegas Week 1

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack will be playing his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders, twice a year.

One of the league's best edge rushers, Khalil Mack, began his much-decorated, eight-year career as a member of the Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders took Mack fifth overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. Following his rookie season, he would be selected to six straight Pro Bowls, his first three being with the Raiders.

The 31-year-old outside linebacker has only faced the Silver and Black twice since he was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2018. Now, as a new member of the Los Angeles Chargers, Mack will have the opportunity to play Las Vegas twice a season.

For the former Defensive Player of the Year, the stakes are just as high as they would normally be.

"It's just another game, but also understanding that I've heard that crowd cheer me on," Mack said, per Pro Football Talk. "Now, I'm going to hear the crowd boo us. It's a full-circle moment. I'm just looking forward to having fun and playing football again."

While it might be "just another game" on the schedule, Mack's Week 1 reunion with the Raiders is just the icing on the cake that will be a rematch of last season's iconic end of the regular season game that sent Las Vegas to its first playoff appearance since 2016.

The teams split the season series last year, with Los Angeles besting Las Vegas in Week 4, handing the Raiders their first loss of the season.

Mack told reporters at his introductory press conference for the Chargers in March that he looks forward to seeing former teammate Derek Carr and the Raiders twice a year now.

"It's going to be fun, man," Mack said. "Every time I play against that guy [Carr], it's fun, man, and he's a special guy as well, but it's going to be fun to see him twice a year."

As a Raider, Mack started in every one of the team's games, totaling 11 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles, 304 combined tackles and 40.5 sacks. He was selected to two AP All-Pro first teams before receiving the honor a third time in his first season in Chicago.

Mack has registered 22 passes defensed, 23 forced fumbles, 467 combined tackles and 76.5 sacks in his NFL career.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter