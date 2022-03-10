Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Khalil Shakir, Boise State

Boise State wide receiver has great body control that allows him to make tough catches and could benefit the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft.

It doesn't always have to be about the speed that makes a receiver dangerous. Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir has shown that a number of times in his college career.

While certainly not slow, Shakir wins with his body control, being able to make circus-level catches from anywhere on the field.

It's led to increased production in every season, culminating in setting career highs across the board in 2021.

Shakir finished top-five in the Mountain West conference in catches and yards last season, with 77 receptions for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns.

Shakir can be dangerous with the ball in his hands, can make the first defender miss, and has the quickness to be a weapon underneath routes and screens.

Even with a slighter frame at 6 feet and 190 pounds, Shakir is not afraid of going over the middle and has good instincts for knowing how to find the holes in zone coverage.

Shakir is an adept route-runner, which will help him in adjusting as he doesn't have the top-line speed to be a burner down the field.

Drops were a problem at different times, having 10 last season, and while he does have experience playing on the outside, Shakir was most often used in the slot in college.

It could lead to questions on how effective he'll be able to be against press coverage in the NFL, and whether he'll be more than simply a full-time slot receiver.

Even if he isn't, Shakir has the skills to be a consistent wideout for any team, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

