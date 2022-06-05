Skip to main content

Kolton Miller Lynchpin for Raiders?

It can be argued Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller is one of the most indispensable members of the Las Vegas Raiders.

There have been plenty of teams that have been put together in the past where it looked on paper as if they could be unstoppable. 

This year's Las Vegas Raiders offense certainly seems to have that potential, with Pro Bowl-caliber talent at every skill position. 

Even with all that style, though, there still needs to be some substance to back it up. 

That tends to come in the form of a good offensive line, and having a bad one, even with having skill and talent, can quickly curtail an offense.

It's a tightrope the Raiders could see themselves walking in 2022, having to run back an O-line that struggled often last season. 

The one exception on that line was left tackle Kolton Miller, who went on to have the best season of his career last year. 

In playing all 17 games, Miller only gave up four sacks for the season and was called for five penalties. 

Those low totals contributed to him finishing as Pro Football Focus' fifth-highest rated offensive tackle in the NFL last season. 

The culmination of steady improvement over the first four years of Miller's career has him now among the top players on the Raiders roster. 

Considering how faulty the rest of the O-line was around him last season, maintaining that level of play has now become even more paramount for the success of the Raiders' offense. 

Miller's ability to effectively negate the opposing team's best edge rusher gives the Raiders the best chance of keeping quarterback Derek Carr upright and in a position to succeed. 

Without that, it's likely that the Raiders offense wouldn't be able to function near as effectively, if at all, with no blocking to rely on. 

That's what makes Miller such an important piece for the Raiders going forward. 

Miller is the one player separating the Raiders' O-line from being maybe the worst in the league, based on the rest of their current personnel. 

It's a status that makes him one of the most indispensable players on the Raiders roster, and one of the biggest keys to getting their offense to its full potential.

