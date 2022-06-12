Raiders Opponents Ranked: QBs, #5

We look at the ranking the top-five of the best opposing quarterbacks the Las Vegas Raiders will face this season

In making it back-to-back to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-2002, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will include having to face a number of high-caliber quarterbacks throughout the year, much of that coming just in their division.

They will have to contend with what could be a formidable NFC West division, including Arizona Cardinals and QB Kyler Murray.

A former No.1 overall pick in 2019, Murray has quickly risen to become one of the most dynamic players in the NFL.

Murray's ability to make off-schedule plays out of the pocket has created a number of highlights.

It led him to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, finishing with 3,722 passing yards in 2019 and 20 touchdowns, while averaging 5.8 yards per carry rushing.

He immediately became one of the best dual-threat QBs in the league and had the Cardinals in the playoff hunt as soon as 2020.

The problem has come despite all of Murray's prodigious numbers, as in every season, the Cardinals have regressed in the second half of the season.

It led to them missing the playoffs in 2020, and they ended up losing in the wild-card round after getting out to a 9-2 record last season.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury deserves a measure of blame for that, but Murray's play often hasn't helped.

He can still face trouble when he's consistently forced to have to make plays exclusively from in the pocket.

His overall accuracy has gone up, though, completing a career-high 69.2% of his passes last season.

One thing that won't help Murray against the Raiders is not having his top wideout available in DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins is suspended for the first six games of the season for PED use, and that will cover the Raiders meeting with Arizona in week two.

Not that they will be totally removed from weaponry, and Murray's talent alone will give the Raiders defense a ton to handle.

If new signee Chandler Jones has any strategies from his time in Arizona that can help stymie Murray, he better pass them on soon.

