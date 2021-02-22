LT Kolton Miller Proving Himself on The Field

Left tackle Kolton Miller has improved every season since he was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

There are multiple ways for a player to be a standout player on the team.

There are situations like Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes where he was talented coming into the NFL and others who might take a couple of years to show their true potential.

In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Raiders rolled the dice in the first round drafting left tackle Kolton Miller out of UCLA.

Miller suffered injuries during his rookie season which ultimately stopped him from showing his true potential on the field.

Last season, Miller had his best season yet, starting 14 times, playing 891 total snaps and limiting the blindside pressure.

Miller only allowed one sack during the 2020 season.

With tackle Trent Brown out constantly with some sort of injury he may be suffering, Miller, alongside center Rodney Hudson, are the two powerhouses of the Raiders' offensive line.

Like any successful offense, it all starts in protecting the quarterback. The more time the quarterback gets inside the pocket, the better likelihood of playing an effective offense.

Miller’s play alone on the field has proved that he can consistently improve season after season.

With the Raiders on the cusp of a playoff berth, Miller’s improvement on the field will only help the Raiders' odds of making the playoffs.

