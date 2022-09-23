LB Jayon Brown Making Impact with Raiders Early

One of the high points for the Las Vegas Raiders defense has been linebacker Jayon Brown.

Entering his sixth season in the NFL, he has amassed 12 solo tackles, the third most on the team, after two games.

"You got a linebacker who can cover. You got linebacker who could blitz," Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. "You got linebacker who could also serve as a signal caller in terms of the communicator out there on the field. And his veteran leadership, both on the field and off the field, are two things that really stand out right there for me. So, for me, he's done everything we've asked him to do.”

The versatility of Brown has been a big addition for the Silver and Black.

"He's been physical in the run game,” Graham continued. “He's been able to cover guys when we asked him to. A lot of good things from Jayon right now."

With the Tennessee Titans on the docket, a big man the Raiders need to stop this weekend is Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Henry was drafted by the Titans out of UCLA a year prior to Brown originally getting drafted.

So Brown knows a thing or two about Henry.

"Derrick is a big guy. Downhill runner, very physical," Brown said. "[He's] one of the best backs in the league, if not the best back in the league. We have a lot of respect for him and we have to come downhill and tackle him. That's what it comes down to, doing our job and attacking him."

Hopefully, Brown’s experience comes in handy on Sunday.

