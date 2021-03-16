LB Yannick Ngakoue Agrees to Two-Year $26M Deal with Raiders

The former pro bowler is joining the Raiders after playing for the Vikings and Ravens last season.

Linebacker Yannick Ngakoue is joining the Raiders.

On Monday, Ngakoue and the Raiders agreed to a two-year $26 million deal.

The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport.

Ngakoue and the Raiders have agreed $21 million fully guaranteed with an additional $5 million that rolls to full next month.

Ngakoue has shopped around last year, as far as getting the franchise tag from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He however no longer wanted to play for the Jaguars.

The former Pro Bowler eventually worked his way out of Jacksonville and manage to land himself with the Minnesota Vikings before moving again to the Baltimore Ravens.

All of that happened in the COVID-19 filled 2020 season.

Even then, between the 15 games he played at both the Vikings and the Ravens, he booked eight sacks.

For a team like the Raiders who need defensemen that can go get sacks, Ngakoue is just the player the Silver and Black need.

Plus, considering the fact that Ngakoue could use a fresh restart to his career, it’s a perfect marriage for the Raiders and the linebacker.

Ngakoue will be expected by Jon Gruden and the company to immediately make an impact on the field once the new season begins.

