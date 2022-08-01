Raiders to Host Local Community Organizations to Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders welcome local community organizations to spectate the Silver and Black during training camp.

A tradition that hosted the youth, military, first responders, and community groups was first established during training camp in Napa, Cal. in 1996.

And now for the second straight year in their new home of Las Vegas, the Raiders will be able continue to carry on the tradition of welcoming local guests to see the team practice prior to the regular season.

On Monday, the Raiders are inviting over 1,300 guests from select Las Vegas community organizations to the team's practice facility, the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson and watch the Raiders practice during training camp.

Although the team is currently focusing on football operations and their game later this week, the Raiders continue to find a way to be involved with their community.

Monday’s guests will include local community organizations, first responders and high schools from Southern Nevada.

The list below includes all the attendees for Monday’s event:

North Las Vegas Police Department

Nevada State Police

Henderson Police Department

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation

Clark County Fire Department

YMCA of Southern Nevada

Spring Mountain Youth Camp

Opportunity Village

Three Square Food Bank

Special Olympics Nevada

Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada

Nevada Partners

Girls Flag:

Shadow Ridge High School Girls Flag



Clark High School Girls Flag



Desert Oasis High School Girls Flag



Basic High School Girls Flag

Boys Tackle:

Cimarron High School



Green Valley High School



Democracy Preparatory Academy



Bishop Gorman High School



Eldorado High School



Las Vegas High School



Canyon Springs High School



Arbor View High School



Foothill High School

Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders and USAA hosted over 100 local active-duty airmen from Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases at Raiders Training Camp, where they also watched the team practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Following the practice session, the military guests traveled to Allegiant Stadium, where they participated in a Salute to Service Boot Camp.

The service members performed in NFL combine-like drills such as the 40-yard dash, and QB arm-throw drills.

At the end of the camp, one lucky group of airmen won tickets to the Salute to Service Raiders game in November.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews