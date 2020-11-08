Las Vegas Raiders Release Final Injury Report for Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders will renew their divisional rivalry with the Los Angeles Chargers this week, and both teams have released their final injury reports ahead of the game.

The Raiders are guaranteed to be without multiple players.

There's the chance for more too, as there are six players either out or questionable for the game.

Safety Jeff Heath, running back Josh Jacobs, left tackle Kolton Miller and cornerback Trayvon Mullen are all questionable.

Heath hadn’t practiced until Friday with a hip injury.

Jacobs missed one practice on Thursday, while on the other hand Miller didn’t participate all week.

Jonathan Abram also missed multiple practices because of an illness, but practiced fully on Friday.

As for the players already out, those would be defensive lineman Maurice Hurst and Arden Key.

They’re out with ankle and foot injuries.

Looking at the Chargers, they don’t have anyone declared out, although they have a number of players questionable.

Most impactful would be the status of their Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa. He’s doubtful after missing all week because of a concussion.

Other than him, corners Brandon Facyson and Casey Hayward Jr., end Isaac Rochell, Pro Bowl guard Trai turner and safety Jahleel Addae are all questionable for the game.

Not having to face Bosa would be a boon for the Raiders offensive line.

Especially with Miller’s status uncertain, not having to game plan for the vaunted pass rusher could equal that out.

It’s unfortunate though for the Raiders in how it seems like they were just getting fully healthy, and now they’re already dealing with more injuries.

It’ll be an interesting point to watch going forward.

