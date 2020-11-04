SI.com
RaiderMaven
Previewing the Los Angeles Chargers Offense

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders will be facing a rookie quarterback for the first time this season when they go back on the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, they won’t be facing the average rookie QB. 

Justin Herbert has more than showed so far this season that he’s capable of being the Chargers new franchise quarterback.

Completing over 67 percent of his passes for 1,820 yards and 15 touchdowns, Herbert has been quite the revelation. 

The fact that he has a higher QBR than Matt Ryan, Deshaun Watson and Tom Brady, to name a few, shows the kind of talent he possesses.

Herbert has a good group of receivers to rely on, with multi-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen leading the Chargers with 53 catches for 548 yards.

Along with deep threat Mike Williams and tight end Hunter Henry, the Chargers have given Herbert options not all rookie QBs have.

Running the ball has gotten less consistent since dual-threat running back Austin Ekeler went out because of a hamstring injury.

Backups Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson have averaged only 3.2 and 4.1 yards per carry, respectively, in sharing the workload while Ekeler’s been out.

It also doesn’t help the Chargers that their offensive line has been hit by injuries as well. 

Five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner, who they traded for in the offseason, has only played one game this season. 

Another veteran lineman, tackle Bryan Bulaga, has missed time as well.

Injuries like this seem to hit the Chargers every year, but it speaks to the depth of their offense that despite this they rank second in yards per game.

It means the Raiders defense can’t afford to take the Chargers lightly despite their record. 

Otherwise, Herbert’s play could make this a trap game for them. 

