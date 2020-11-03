SI.com
Previewing the Los Angeles Chargers

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders got back in the win column on Sunday by going on the road and beating the Cleveland Browns.

They had to go through some rough weather in that win. 

They’ll be back in the familiar California sun this week, though, when they go to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers have proven to be an enigma so far this season. 

While they’re only 2-5, every game they’ve lost has been a one-score game, and in four of those losses, they had a lead in the fourth quarter.

In a different world where the Chargers hold on to those leads, this game would be a huge AFC West match-up.

In this world though, it’s a game the Raiders should be able to handle, though it’ll take some effort.

Los Angeles, despite its losses, seems to have a new franchise quarterback on their hands -- first-round pick Justin Herbert.

Having been the starter since Week 2, Herbert has completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His poise in being able to go head to head against quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees has been impressive.

Herbert also has some weapons in receivers Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry, and Mike Williams. However, the Chargers have missed running back Austin Ekeler.

On defense, injuries have hit them hard too. Entering the year without safety Derwin James Jr., they’ve also missed games from the likes of cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and pass rusher Melvin Ingram III.

All this makes the opportunity there for the Raiders this week.  

That it could be one of the few times they’ve been favored so far makes this a game the Raiders should win. 

Here is an idea, get ahead and stay ahead! You can't count on a 4th qtr collapse like what happen in Denver last week....its amazing to me that after doing that 4 times no one has been canned......They let the MOST immature qb in the league with help from the officials come back from 24-3.....unlike Drew Lock, Herbert is the real deal....Raiders must be ready!

We need this win. Raiders will be ready.

