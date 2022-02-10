Rams Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson Says LA 'is a Raider town'

Sunday will be a historic day of football for the city of Los Angeles.

Not only will SoFi Stadium be hosting this year's Super Bowl, but its home team, the Los Angeles Rams, will be competing in the title game for the second time since moving back to the city.

The Rams are most known for their long history in Los Angeles before the organization was relocated to St. Louis in 1995. They returned to Los Angeles in 2016.

Despite the team's long reign in the city, one of its most iconic legends, Hall of Famer and former Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson said there is more to be done for the organization to truly retake the city.

"The Rams were gone for 22 years," Dickerson told USA Today Sports on Tuesday. "That's like all of a sudden, I'm gonna go outside and take the trash out and I come back 22 years later, 'Hey, honey, I'm home!' Where the hell you've been for 22 years? The Rams have not been here, so they have to expect a little push back, a little draw back."

Instead, the former Ram said the city belongs to another NFL team to once reside in Los Angeles.

"I think we're trying to build that fan base back up, and I don't think we'll have a problem doing it," Dickerson said. "I mean because right now, I'll just say it: This is a Raider town. Los Angeles is a Raider town."

Los Angeles was home to the Raiders for only 13 seasons.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter