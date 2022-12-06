Previewing the Los Angeles Rams

Teams winning back-to-back Super Bowls is a rare thing, and while not everyone picked the Los Angeles Rams to repeat as champions after winning the Super Bowl last season, most would have still picked them to make the playoffs.

Instead, they won't come even close, as the Rams are currently going through what might be the worst season by any defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history.

Seemingly anything that could go wrong has, as even earlier in the year, the Rams didn't look anything like the team from last year.

Their offensive line has been one of the worst in the league this season, having given up 42 sacks on the year.

Stars like quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp have also suffered injuries that will keep them out for the rest of the year.

On defense, defensive tackle Aaron Donald won't be on the field due to injury, already providing a big break for the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner's play has remained consistent, but cornerback Jalen Ramsey is allowing the highest completion rate and QB rating against him in his career.

The Rams are getting to know what happens when a top-heavy roster starts to bottom out, and the Raiders are in prime position to take advantage.

It may have been a matchup that fans were wary of before the year, but with how the Rams have played this season, the Raiders should be heavy favorites entering this game.

