Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Rams Week 14 Matchup

SI Tickets has prices for the Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Rams Thursday Night Football game starting at $145.

The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll, currently riding a three-game winning streak as they head into a Thursday Night Football showdown with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams, meanwhile, have lost their last six games and are falling behind as one of the worst teams in the league.

Regardless, Thursday should be an exciting match-up, as the Raiders, who since leaving the City of Angels in 1995 have still carried a considerable L.A. following, come to town after defeating the NFL's other L.A. team, the Chargers.

Here is where SI Tickets has prices standing for Thursday's game as of early Tuesday morning (EST):

Outer 500s Level

SI Tickets has ticket prices for this level starting at $145 and going as high as $1,090. Four pairs of tickets on this level are also being sold for $10,099.

Standing Room Only 300s

Two to four tickets for $153.

One to six tickets or eight tickets for $171.

Upper 400s Level

Tickets for this level are ranging from $161 to $555.

Standing Room Only 400s

One to nine tickets for $190.

Middle 300s

Ticket prices are ranging from $197 to $839.

Inner 200s

SI Tickets has prices for this level starting at $232 with a ceiling of $741.

Lower 100s

Prices for this seating are ranging from $349 to $669.

Club

$253 to $1,042.

VIP

$495 to $1,928.

Suite

$660 to $2,120.

Overview

$879 to $2,525.

