First-Year Raider Evaluations: Mack Hollins

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins recorded 690 receiving yards in his first year with the franchise.

The Las Vegas Raiders earned a pleasant surprise by bringing on wide receiver Mack Hollins last off-season.

The former Miami Dolphin and Philadelphia Eagle registered a career-high 690 receiving yards and matched his touchdown total of four from last season this year.

Prior to Las Vegas, the most starts Hollins had made in a season was three. This season, he started in 16 of the Raiders' 17 contests.

He was crucial in big moments and put up at least 50 receiving yards in a handful of games.

As early as Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, Hollins posted a career-high 158 receiving yards and found the end zone for his first touchdown as a Raider. He did so on just eight receptions.

One of the wideout's more memorable moments of the season was his 36-yard touchdown on a flea-flicker against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 that would lead to the Raiders' first lead of the game. Las Vegas went on to win the contest 40-36 in overtime.

Another highlight was his critical 12-yard reception that earned the Raiders a first down on fourth-and-10 in the final 2 minutes of their game-tying drive against the New England Patriots in Week 15.

Hollins had scored a 5-yard receiving touchdown earlier in the contest.

He finished second on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Hollins proved himself to be a great option in the wide receiver room. His presence only adds to the offensive fire power the Silver and Black have in receiving threats Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow.

