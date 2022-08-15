Mack Hollins Continues to Impress

In regard to the pecking order of the Las Vegas Raiders offense, there's no question as to the players who are going to be getting the majority of targets.

Wide receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller are all liable to go off for a big game at any time, not to mention the Raiders have multiple running backs who can catch passes.

Adams, however, is the only one of those players that profiles as an outside receiver, with the other starting spot opposite Adams still needing to be decided.

Among the multiple candidates competing for that spot, six-year veteran Mack Hollins could be the one that's starting to pull ahead.

He only has two catches in the Raiders two preseason games they've played so far, but Hollins offers much more than just being a pass catcher.

Hollins has extensive experience playing on special teams in his career, and isn't afraid of doing the dirty work, like blocking for an offense.

Having that additional skillset can be valuable to a team, and Hollins got to show that off by making a standout special teams play in the Raiders win against the Minnesota Vikings.

There's also the thought that Hollins may still have a higher ceiling as a receiver than what he's shown in the limited opportunities he's had so far in his career.

He brings prototypical size at 6-4 and 221 pounds, and showed he could make big plays last season, averaging 15.9 yards per catch.

Having that kind of threat opposite Adams can pay dividends, even if Hollins won't occupy a major role in the Raiders offense.

What matters most is that he can help a team in multiple ways, something that should appeal to Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.

Coming from a team in the New England Patriots that looked for versatility in players, Hollins ability fits right in with that kind of philosophy.

Nothing is guaranteed yet, of course, with other receivers like Keelan Cole still competing for the same spot.

Knowing that Hollins can thrive in multiple phases of the game could end up being the difference once the games start counting.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin