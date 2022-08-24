Marcus Allen Raiders Best Ever Rookie

With one week of NFL preseason games remaining, the start of the 2022 season is nearly upon us.

That would normally come with news focused on training camp, but there's still room for other conversation.

One that fans of the Las Vegas Raiders can now have is regarding a throwback video done on NFL.com which goes through every team's best-ever rookie.

There are a number of names that could be considered for the Raiders, but going with Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen seems like a wise choice.

The all-time leading rusher in Raiders history, Allen played only nine games in his rookie year of 1982 due to a strike.

Even with that, it didn't take many games for Allen to show that he was already one of the best play-makers in the NFL.

In those nine games, Allen had 160 carries for 697 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, while catching 38 passes for 401 yards and three touchdowns.

That total of 14 touchdowns led the NFL and was the catalyst for Allen to rack up multiple honors.

Not only was Allen the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1982, he made the Pro Bowl and was a First-Team All-Pro selection.

Allen also was runner-up in Offensive Player of the Year voting and third in that year's MVP voting.

Basically, Allen drove the bus for the Raiders in that shortened season, fueling the league's second-best scoring offense on the way to an 8-1 record.

The Raiders would eventually run out of gas in the playoffs, losing to the New York Jets, 17-14, in the divisional round.

Allen, though, would demonstrate the qualities that would soon help him become an MVP winner and lead the Raiders to their last Super Bowl victory in 1983.

It was only recently that Allen's rookie rushing total was broken by Josh Jacobs in 2019, when Jacobs finished with 1,150 rushing yards.

Whether he still holds the record or not, Allen's status as one of the greatest Raiders of all time shouldn't be in question, and his debut season is reflective of that.

