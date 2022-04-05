Skip to main content

Raiders to Meet With Marcus Jones, Cordale Flott Ahead of NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to meet with NFL Draft prospects Marcus Jones and Cordale Flott before the 2022 NFL Draft.

While the Las Vegas Raiders have made a lot of noise through trades and free agency this NFL offseason, it's getting to be time to focus on the upcoming draft.

The Raiders have already seemed to do so, as they've reportedly begun to set up meetings with a couple of mid-draft prospects.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Las Vegas will be meeting with former Houston All-American cornerback Marcus Jones prior to this year's draft.

Jones had 47 combined tackles and five interceptions for the Cougars in the 2021 season. The 5-8, 185-pound cornerback was also a stellar return specialist at Houston, having returned two punts and two kickoffs to the end zone while averaging 34 yards per kick return in his senior season.

Jones is recovering from surgery on each of his shoulders and did not partake in Houston's Pro Day on Friday.

"Jones wasn’t able to work out Friday," Wilson reported. "However, he has upcoming top-30 visits with the Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, a medical recheck on April 13, the Carolina Panthers, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a league source."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Raiders are also set to meet with LSU cornerback Cordale Flott, the Tigers' former starter at nickel back, per Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network.

Flott started in 11 of his 24 games for LSU and recorded 98 combined career tackles with 10 passes defended.

The prospect's talent at LSU might have been overshadowed by star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., but Flott still has the production that any NFL team would want in its secondary.

"Flott, who spent three seasons at LSU, has set up Top 30 visits with the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Las Vegas Raiders for April, a league source recently told Pro Football Network," Kaye reported.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (3)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Houston Cougars
Houston Cougars
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers

Mick Lombardi
The Black Hole+

OC Lombardi Talks Las Vegas Raiders

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.22 minutes ago
USATSI_17012695_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part Five

By Darin Alexander Baydoun4 hours ago
USATSI_17391607_168390101_lowres
News

Las Vegas Raiders Add Quarterback Nick Mullens

By Hikaru Kudo5 hours ago
USATSI_17439976_168390101_lowres
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Marquan McCall, Kentucky

By Jairo Alvarado6 hours ago
Johnathan Hankins
The Black Hole+

Ziegler Inks Hankins to Return to the Raiders

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.18 hours ago
Tom McMahon
The Black Hole+

New Raiders STC McMahon with a Big Opportunity in Las Vegas

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.20 hours ago
USATSI_17023183_168390101_lowres
News

Maxx Crosby Was One of the Best at His Position on Third Down in 2021

By Aidan ChampionApr 4, 2022
USATSI_17667294_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part Four

By Darin Alexander BaydounApr 4, 2022