Raiders to Meet With Marcus Jones, Cordale Flott Ahead of NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to meet with NFL Draft prospects Marcus Jones and Cordale Flott before the 2022 NFL Draft.

While the Las Vegas Raiders have made a lot of noise through trades and free agency this NFL offseason, it's getting to be time to focus on the upcoming draft.

The Raiders have already seemed to do so, as they've reportedly begun to set up meetings with a couple of mid-draft prospects.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Las Vegas will be meeting with former Houston All-American cornerback Marcus Jones prior to this year's draft.

Jones had 47 combined tackles and five interceptions for the Cougars in the 2021 season. The 5-8, 185-pound cornerback was also a stellar return specialist at Houston, having returned two punts and two kickoffs to the end zone while averaging 34 yards per kick return in his senior season.

Jones is recovering from surgery on each of his shoulders and did not partake in Houston's Pro Day on Friday.

"Jones wasn’t able to work out Friday," Wilson reported. "However, he has upcoming top-30 visits with the Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, a medical recheck on April 13, the Carolina Panthers, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a league source."

The Raiders are also set to meet with LSU cornerback Cordale Flott, the Tigers' former starter at nickel back, per Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network.

Flott started in 11 of his 24 games for LSU and recorded 98 combined career tackles with 10 passes defended.

The prospect's talent at LSU might have been overshadowed by star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., but Flott still has the production that any NFL team would want in its secondary.

"Flott, who spent three seasons at LSU, has set up Top 30 visits with the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Las Vegas Raiders for April, a league source recently told Pro Football Network," Kaye reported.

