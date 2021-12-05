Raiders’ Key Assets: Marcus Mariota

Las Vegas Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota has been used for a specific role this season.

Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota has been utilized in some games this season, but not for passing.

In Las Vegas’ Thanksgiving Day win over the Dallas Cowboys, Mariota scored a rushing touchdown in the red zone on a quarterback keeper. It served as one of his two rushes for a total of four yards.

It was Mariota's fifth appearance in a game this season. Prior to Nov. 25, he played in Week 1, Week 7, Week 9, and Week 10.

Mariota only had one rushing attempt in each of his first three games, for a total of 41 yards.

The former No. 1 overall pick played in only one game for the Raiders last season, but it now seems as though Las Vegas is beginning to use him for a more key role.

Mariota certainly still has much more to provide than merely a role as a backup. Even in his final season as a Tennessee Titan in 2019, he still passed for more than 1,200 yards in seven games.

If there’s a time for Las Vegas to take advantage of the potential of its key players and how they can effectively contribute to the game plan, it’s now.

Mariota has the mobility that could complement the Raiders’ play-making, and it could be a major factor in pivotal in-game situations down the stretch.

Look for Mariota to possibly appear on the field for more plays in these final games. His next opportunity could be Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

