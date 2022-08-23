Raiders' Mark Davis Does Not Know Details of Rumored Brady Signing

Hypotheticals and "what-almost-was" tales are always interesting to discuss, but at the end of the day, they aren't what happened.

The pot was stirred this past weekend when UFC president Dana White revealed that NFL quarterback Tom Brady nearly signed with the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020.

"It was almost a done deal, and at the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn't want him, and all hell broke loose," White said in an interview with Rob Gronkowski on Saturday's UFC GronkCast. "It was crazy. Brady was already looking at houses. It wasn't being said yet that Gronk was coming. So Las Vegas would have had Brady and Gronk the year that the Bucs won the Super Bowl, except Gruden blew the deal up."

Of course, the only real source that could confirm such an event taking place is Raiders owner Mark Davis.

“I heard about (White’s comments),” Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “That was what -- two to three years ago or something? I don’t know. Talk to Dana. I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember.

“I have no idea. Dana has the stories. I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter. Why would this make me upset? I was busy watching (the Raiders beat Miami 15-13) and the basketball game (Saturday).”

Davis had been in attendance for the Las Vegas Aces' playoff game.

The owner made it clear he does not remember the events White had revealed, but he did not seem to deny them either.

Brady and Gronkowski went on to win the Super Bowl for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first season with the franchise.

Just months after announcing his retirement from the league, Brady announced he would be coming back for another season back in March.

With a new NFL season just around the corner and high expectations surrounding what could be a very good Raiders team this season, Davis is likely only focused on the present, rather than what could have been.

Las Vegas will take on Brady's former team, the New England Patriots, in its final preseason game on Friday.

