Mark Davis Donates $1 Million to Uvalde School District

Not even a month ago, on May 24th, a lone gunman went into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and shot and killed 19 children and two teachers.

It was the deadliest school shooting in the United States since the murders at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

There are many emotions and reactions that can be taken away from such a horrible tragedy, to sadness and empathy for the families of the deceased, to anger for the lack of an immediate police response to the shooting.

It should also inspire action to make schools what they should be, a safe and welcoming environment for students and teachers.

The Las Vegas Raiders and owner Mark Davis contributed that effort yesterday, making a $1 million donation to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD).

As first reported by Uvalde Leader-News Sports Editor James Volz, the donation is to go towards fortifying schools by putting in impenetrable doors and cameras outside and inside, and putting up an unscalable fence outside.

The news was announced in a zoom meeting, where Davis, UCISD Superintendent Hal Harrell, former Raiders player Vann McElroy, UCISD Director of Student Services Kenneth Mueller and other administrators were present.

"We are proud to be part of something to make children in these schools safer," Davis said.

It was revealed that McElroy was the one that convinced Davis to make the donation after having a conversation two weeks ago.

McElroy, who grew up in Uvalde, had spoken to Davis about the pain in the Uvalde community and the need to help.

Harrell and Mueller both were effusive in their thanks to Davis and McElroy for the donation.

"We thank Mr. Davis and the Raiders organization for this very generous gift," said Harrell.

"We will put this money to good use. This contribution should go a long way in making our schools safer."

It's certainly something that the people of Uvalde would appreciate, and according to McElroy, something the late Al Davis would be proud of.

"The Raiders organization has a proud tradition of doing for other people in need. I know that Al would be proud of this contribution made by Mark and the organization today," said McElroy.

