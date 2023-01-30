First-Year Raider Evaluations: Matthias Farley

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley almost didn't get an opportunity to suit up for the Silver and Black in the 2022 regular season after being waived as part of the 53-man roster cuts at the end of training camp.

He would then be signed to the practice squad the very next day before being brought up to the active roster.

Farley played primarily on special teams and saw just a total of four defensive snaps in his first three games.

He was then sent back down to the practice squad before being elevated back to the active roster for Week 4.

Farley saw just two defensive snaps in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs and wouldn't take the field for defensive again until just one play in the last game of the season.

From Week 6 to Week 13, the safety posted at least one tackle for four-straight weeks in his contribution on special teams.

In total, Farley finished the season with 11 combined tackles.

The former undrafted free agent held a similar role the season prior with the Tennessee Titans and for most of the season the year before that with the New York Jets.

Farley was a full-time starter in his second NFL season, though, having recorded 98 combined tackles and seven passes defensed for the Indianapolis Colts in 2017-18.

The opportunities have been there for Farley, but it seems his days as full-time asset on defensive may be behind him.

